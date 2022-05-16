Watch
Raytown School District reports internet, phone outages

Raytown C-2 School District
Tyler Navas/KSHB
Raytown C-2 School District sign
Raytown C-2 School District
Posted at 4:25 PM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 17:25:10-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Raytown School District reported a district-wide internet and phone outage on Monday afternoon.

In a tweet, the district said it was working to restore the outage as quickly as possible.

However, it wasn't immediately clear what caused the outages.

The district said staff still were able to access their emails.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

