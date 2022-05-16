Raytown School District reports internet, phone outages

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Raytown School District reported a district-wide internet and phone outage on Monday afternoon.

In a tweet, the district said it was working to restore the outage as quickly as possible.

However, it wasn't immediately clear what caused the outages.

Staff have access to email, for email addresses visit https://t.co/RX47EqJAsp and select the building. — Raytown Schools (@RaytownSchools) May 16, 2022

The district said staff still were able to access their emails.

This is a developing story and will be updated.