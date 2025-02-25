Raytown School District’s first POC superintendent focuses on bringing about change by raising expectations

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Dr. Penelope Martin Knox took over as the superintendent of Raytown Quality Schools three years ago. Since then, she has been working to expand what quality looks like in the district.

"I want the impact to be recognized that we are just as good as anybody else, and I will invest in that, and I will stand on that, just making sure that our kids are looked at with high expectations, they're treated with respect, our staff is treated with respect,” said Dr. Martin Knox.

Dr. Martin Knox started in education as a music teacher, inspired by her past educators. She moved up the ladder not by choice but by direction. She moved from the Baltimore area to Raytown, becoming the district’s first female and person of color to lead the district.

She said in the last 10 years, the district’s student demographic has shifted to be made up of a majority of minority groups. She said the student population is 67% students of color, with 51% being Black.

TIM HELLHAKE/KSHB Dr. Penelope Martin Knox reflects on her journey through the public education sector. She said she can't forget what it was like to be in each position she held before becoming the superintendent.

"We talk about the research of windows and doors, making sure that when students look through the windows, they can see themselves and they can see themselves in the future. I believe that having someone who can associate, if you will, and telling my own story to let you know all hope is not lost,” said Dr. Martin Knox.

The students call her Dr. PMK, and the high schoolers nickname her “Queen.” The informal names could be attributed to how involved Dr. Martin Knox is in student life. She noticeably makes herself available and approachable to her students. When asked why she is so involved, even taking emails and phone calls from them directly, she said it’s because that is who she works for.

"They're our primary customers, and so sometimes we as adults and as leaders, we make these plans about what's best for children without asking children. We believe that children don't know, but they do. They know what it is that they need,” said Dr. Martin Knox.

Regarding her staff, Dr. Martin Knox rewards those with perfect attendance with a day off. She will then step in and be the substitute in their classroom. That is her approach to showing her staff they are valued and hoping it impacts retention rates.

“Never forgetting each one of the roles that I held, that you never forget the journey that you had in each one of those capacities, and you continue to give individuals what it is they need to be successful,” said Dr. Martin Knox.

When asked what she wants her lasting legacy to be on the district, Dr. Martin Knox said it doesn’t rest solely on her or one project but on everyone’s outlook on Raytown schools.

"I would say it's because of my leadership in the team that we have, and it's truly just investing in the academia, looking at what's happening in our classroom, to ensure that we have high expectations and standards for our children,” said Dr. Martin Knox. “So as we're continuing to make wins, if you will, for children to be able to look back to say it's been a shift in that mindset. We now have a growth mindset, and it's as a result of Penelope's expectations.”