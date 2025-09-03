Raytown South student identified as victim of Tuesday murder in south Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed while walking down a street Tuesday afternoon in south Kansas City, Missouri, was a student at Raytown South High School.

Raytown South Principal John Williams sent a letter out to families at the high school on Wednesday.

“It is with great sadness that I share with you that Isaiah Wilson passed away on Sept. 2, 2025,” Williams said. “This loss of life has a significant impact on our school.”

Isaiah was set to turn 16 years old on Thursday, Sept. 4.

“Our school family wishes to express our sympathy to Isaiah’s family and friends,” Williams said in the letter. “This is very difficult for our school community; We will offer support to students and staff who are grieving this loss.”

A police spokesperson said the investigation into the shooting that took Wilson’s life is ongoing.

According to KCPD, Isaiah was walking on a street early in the afternoon near 88th Place and James A Reed Road when he heard several gunshots and realized he had been hit.

Police say Isaiah called a friend to drive him to St. Luke’s East Hospital, where Isaiah didn’t survive his injuries.

Principal Williams said staff plan to be extra watchful as students process the news over the coming days.

“We want to work together through this experience to help students in any way we can,” Williams said, offering parents the option to contact him at the school for any questions or help.

