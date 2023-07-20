Raytown Summer Lunch Ministry serves bags of groceries to 150 families in 1 hour

RAYTOWN, Mo. — With one month left before school, local teachers are continuing to step up to make sure Raytown kids have a meal.

When summer rolls around, students don’t get the automatic lunches like they’re used to — many are trying to fill that gap.

Sixteen years ago, the Raytown Summer Lunch Ministry was started and they are still busy feeding families.

“We all want to see children thrive and to be able to do that they need to feed their bodies, and that helps feed their minds so they’re ready when school starts back up,” said Mitsi Salisbury, a Blue Springs math teacher.

Eight servings of breakfast and eight servings of lunch are packed up in bags, and in just under one hour, the bags will serve 150 families outside of Raytown Christian Church.

“Cereal, oatmeal — today we have eggs,” Salisbury said. "Mac and cheese, corn pudding for dessert, cheese, raisins, tortillas.”

Each volunteer with a heart for children, because they’re current and former teachers.

“We see these kids and these families that are struggling,” Salisbury said.

Salisbury says they often see their students in line.

“My whole adulthood has been spent taking care of kids, wanting to make sure kids have all the chances they have to be successful,” she said. “To do that, they have to feel secure and they have to know their next meal is coming.”

The teachers say they notice the importance of providing the food.

“They come through week after week and say, 'We would not make it without you.' We just have to keep doing it," Salisbury said.

The group says they could easily provide more food, but it’s the funding that’s limiting them.

They’re looking for donations and partnerships. To get in touch, go to the Raytown Summer Lunch Ministry Facebook page.

They hand out food every Tuesday night from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. at Raytown Christian Church.

