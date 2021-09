KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Raytown woman was killed after she was struck by a semi on I-70 early Wednesday morning.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says Jamie L. Barnett, 61, of Raytown was in the eastbound lane of I-70 about 1:00 a.m. when she was hit by a 2013 Freightliner.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Missouri Highway Patrol.