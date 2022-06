KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Raytown woman was killed in a crossover crash on Raytown Road Thursday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Marianne C. Fortney, 22, was killed in the two-vehicle crash on Raytown Road and East 71st Terrace about 9:45.

The highway patrol says Fortney, driving a 2010 Honda Civic crossed the center line and hit a 2015 GMC Yukon.

Fortney was transported to an area hospital, where she died about an hour later.

She was not wearing a seat belt.