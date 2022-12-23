Raytown World War II veteran shares passion for yoga on 100th birthday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Donald Burns turned 100 years old on Friday but has no plans of slowing down.

Burns, a World War II veteran, celebrated his birthday surrounded by friends and family at Raytown Christian Church.

"He's just an amazing man who's lived an amazing life in serving others," said Donna Daulton, Burns' daughter.

For years, Burns volunteered for the Shepherd Center as a handyman.

"He is steadfast, committed, reliable, strong and just amazing," Daulton said.

His handyman skills came naturally as Burns is a master woodworker who has built many items for his church over the years.

Besides woodworking, Burns enjoys staying active by doing weekly yoga, which he had the chance to show off during his centennial celebration.

