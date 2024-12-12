'Real world': Staley High School students create businesses with loans from school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Staley High School provided students with loans so they could create their own businesses and learn real-world skills.

Junior Amiah Battles took a $98 loan to fund her slime business, but it's not her first time taking a shot at an entrepreneurial endeavor.

"I own my own business, which is KC Spin 360," she said. "I know how to manage everything with that."

Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB Amiah Battles sells her slime at Staley High School on Dec. 12, 2024.

Battles and her younger brother — who come from a family full of business owners — were trying to earn some money during the COVID-19 pandemic, but mowing lawns wasn't cutting it.

"We were thinking, what can we do to build back up as soon as COVID stops?" Battles said.

Her great-grandmother then loaned her and her younger brother money for a photo booth.

"We took it to the Royals 5K run, and then people were like, 'We want you, we want you,'" she said.

In addition to her photo booth, Battles recognizes her slime business is good practice for the real world, too.

"It's a beautiful miracle, not everyone can have that opportunity," she said.

Teacher George Adair said his students love the experience.

"If they're really, truly looking to get into business, we want them to be able to know what it takes to get a loan out of the bank, know what it takes to pitch your items," he said.

For Battles, it's all practice for her future.

"I know how to manage money, I know how to take care of myself, I'm not going to struggle once I leave high school," she said.

