'Really frustrating': $70.4M in ARPA funding could be lost if Jackson County leaders don't agree on plan soon

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne covers issues surrounding government accountability and solutions.

The clock is ticking for Jackson County leaders to decide how to spend $70.4 million in COVID-19 relief funding.

Legislators and County executive Frank White, Jr. have gone back and forth on funding drafts for months, but haven't been able to agree.

"I don't think we can sit down today and say, 'Where's the plan,' because the plan is to try and save the money," White said at a Monday afternoon legislature meeting. "That's the plan right now."

If Jackson County can't come to a final decision by Dec. 31, $70.4 million will go back to the federal government.

County leaders and community leaders agree the money should stay within the county.

"Helping people to thrive in our community — these funds can support all of that," Gwendolyn Grant said.

Grant leads the Urban League of Greater Kansas City as the president and CEO.

The group works with dozens of organizations who use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money to help Jackson County residents get back on their feet.

Grant explained affordable housing resources, childcare services and mental health services are a few examples of who has benefited from the money.

"That's economic impact," Grant said. "Those are the types of economic harms that the ARPA funds were intended to address."

Grant sent a letter along with nine other Jackson County based organizations to White opposing a recent plan dedicating nearly all of the money to office building improvements.

"Your proposal prioritizes facilities over people, allocating more than $45 million for building improvements while setting aside a mere $11.5 million for critical community funding," the letter said in part. "This allocation fundamentally fails to meet the moment."

But that's just one of many draft proposals heard by Jackson County legislators.

White's plan that was brought up at Monday's legislative session dedicates all $70.4 million to reimburse Jackson County for public safety and health care costs for the next three years.

A part of the funding for 2024 would be going toward law enforcement and public health employee salaries.

That proposal discussion was set aside for a special called meeting on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m.

"We're just wanting the county executive to hear the voice of the people and to support what we want in our community," Grant said.

Other legislators came up with an allocation plan for resources like affordable housing, childcare and crime prevention that totals $113 million.

$70.4 of that sum is from the ARPA funding and the remainder is from the Jackson County budget.

Once again, there was no agreement on that proposal.

In a statement, White, Jr. explained the county must balance resource based efforts with other obligations in the county.

"There is no federal requirement for such a [budget] match, and draining our rainy-day savings to make this plan work would jeopardize the county's future," White said.

Grant expressed her frustrations with the continued delay that could result in millions of dollars being lost.

"Unheard of, unconscionable, it should not happen," Grant said. "It's really frustrating and it certainly will result in a lack of confident in county government."

White commented in his statement how his plan is the best option left available to the county.

"The plan I support offers a balanced and responsible solution," he said. "While this approach is not ideal, it is the best option left available to the county as we face looming deadlines to allocate these funds."

Tuesday night's special meeting could end in agreement, but Grant isn't optimistic with the history of continued delays.

"At the end of the day, the people suffer and nobody wins," Grant said. "When you send $70.4 million back, nobody wins."

