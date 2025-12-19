Record holiday travel expected as millions hit roads and airports, KCI expected to see more travelers

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

With the holidays just around the corner, AAA says a record number of people are traveling this year, creating busy airports and packed highways across the country.

According to AAA, driving is predicted to be the most popular way people will get to their destinations. Kansas City International Airport says they're predicting more travelers than last year.

"We're going to San Diego, Del Mar," said Carol Mullican, who is beating the Christmas travel rush by a few days to go see her family.

"We know what day we have to leave, we know what day we have to come home," Mullican said.

AAA says airlines are expected to fly nearly 8 million people this holiday season. KCI expects to see a 5.1% increase for Christmas travel from last year.

"I just go with the expectation that there's going to be, it's going to be more crowded, and I'm just patient," Barbara Prevedello said.

For most holiday travelers, however, the journey starts behind the wheel.

"I'm not a plane flyer. I am terrified," said one traveler who prefers driving to her destination in Houston instead of flying.

Whether you're flying or driving, planning ahead and patience can make all the difference during one of the busiest travel seasons on record.

"100% we'll do it until we drop," said another traveler.

For those traveling through KCI, airport officials want to remind travelers of several important tips:



Be mindful of travel times and arrive at least 2 hours early for domestic flights and 3 hours for international flights

Plan parking well ahead of time, remembering that shuttle buses from off-site parking may take longer during busier times

Be patient with staff and through TSA security

KCI officials say they have added extra staff during the holiday season to meet travelers' needs.

