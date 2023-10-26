'Record Profits Equal Record Contracts' UAW Local 249 posted details of tentative contract with Ford

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good news for members of United Auto Workers Local 249 as the union's national president announced Wednesday night a tentative agreement with Ford on a new contract.

Chuck Browning, the union's national vice president, asked all strikers to return to work.

The Kansas City Assembly Plant located in Claycomo has 7,200 union employees and about 3,000 retirees, according to the local's website.

Workers at the plant produce the extraordinarily popular Ford F-150 pickup trucks and the company's transit commercial van.

The local union posted details on the UAW Ford ratification process.

The final two steps in the process are "regional meetings to walk through Tentative Agreement with local leaders" and "locals hold informational meetings to review and discuss tentative agreement and then hold ratification votes.

One piece of information shared by the national union stated since the union launched its Stand Up Strike, Ford's offer to the union increased by 50%.

No agreements have been reached with union workers at General Motors and Stellantis.

Dontay Wilson, president of UAW Local 31, which represents workers at GM's Kansas City Fairfax Assembly Plant in KCK, said Wednesday night he was "excited for his brothers and sisters at Ford."

UAW Local 31 represents over 7000 active and retired workers, according to its website.

The workers make the Chevrolet Malibu and Cadillac XT4 at the General Motors Kansas City Fairfax Assembly Plant.

