KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Red Bridge Family YMCA will close on Dec. 17 because of decreased membership since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a blog post to Red Bridge Family YMCA members, YMCA of Greater Kansas City Chief Operating Officer Mark Hulet said that "family usage and membership" decreased significantly because of the pandemic, and membership has not returned to pre-pandemic levels.

"As a result, financial resources are limited, and it's no longer sustainable to operate the Red Bridge Family YMCA," the post said.

Members will receive an email and letter about continuing their membership at another YMCA location.

The two closest locations are:



Paul Henson Family YMCA at 4900 W 79th St., Prairie Village, Kansas

Cleaver Family YMCA at 7000 Troost, Kansas City, Missouri

Members of the YMCA can access all of the YMCA facilities in the greater Kansas City area, and members of the Red Bridge Family YMCA can use any of the other locations at any time.

"The Y is much more than a building. It’s a community of supporters, volunteers and associates, which allows us to continue to impact our community beyond the walls of a building," the post said. "We will continue to explore the best way to adapt and serve with limited resources during these changing times."

