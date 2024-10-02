Red Cross in dire need of volunteers to support Hurricane Helene disaster relief

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The American Red Cross is in dire need of volunteers to aid in disaster relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

The organization is looking for Missouri and Arkansas residents to volunteer to travel this fall to provide support at emergency shelters.

Anyone interested in applying must be available to be deployed for two weeks and must finish the required training.

“Applicants who don’t have disaster experience, but have supervision, management or organization skills; a strong desire to help others; and the ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment, are encouraged to apply,” the Red Cross shared in a news release.

Volunteer applications can be accessed here.

“When disasters upend lives, Red Cross volunteers are on the frontlines providing refuge and comfort to people in their darkest hours,” JoAnn Woody, Greater Kansas City and Northwest Missouri Red Cross executive director, said in the release.

Other opportunities to assist the Red Cross include financial donations or blood donations.

Financial donations can be made online or by texting HELENE to 90999.

To find a blood drive or donation center by you, click here.

