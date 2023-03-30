Red Flag Warning issued for Kansas City area for Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Kansas City area beginning on Friday from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m.

During this time, wind gusts up to 55 mph are expected and humidity will rapidly decrease.

If a fire breaks out, these conditions will cause it to rapidly spread, according to the NWS.

During Red Flag Warnings, warm temperatures, very low humidity and strong winds combine causing an increase in the risk of fire danger.

The NWS warns people to not throw out cigarettes or matches from a moving vehicle because it can ignite dry grass on the road and become a wildfire.

