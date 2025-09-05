Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Red Friday flags on sale across KC as fans get ready for Chiefs season opener

Chiefs
2025 Red Friday flag
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Red Friday flag sales are underway across Kansas City ahead of tonight's Chiefs season opener.

Red Friday is a longstanding tradition in Kansas City, which raises money for the Ronald McDonald House Kansas City.

This year's flag draws inspiration from Head Coach Andy Reid.

The 2025 flag is adorned with the phrase, “How ‘bout those Chiefs,” a signature catch phrase of head coach Andy Reid.

More than $6.5 million in flag sales have been donated to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City over the past 12 years, per the team.

The Chiefs will kick off the 2025 regular season live from São Paulo, Brazil tonight as part of the 2025 International Games on Friday, Sept. 5 on KSHB 41, your official Home of the Chiefs.

KSHB 41’s exclusive live pregame coverage will kick off at 4 p.m. CT, followed by the live National pregame from São Paulo, Brazil at 6 p.m.

Kick-off is 7 p.m.

