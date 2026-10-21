Red Thursday flag sales raise $1 million for Ronald McDonald House Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs say Red Thursday flag sales raised $1 million for Ronald McDonald House Kansas City.

On the morning of September 10, Chiefs flags were sold at McDonald's locations and Hy-Vee stores across the Kansas City region.

The flags were also sold online.

With this year's donation, more than $8.5 million has been raised over the past 14 years to assist Ronald McDonald House Kansas City.

"We are incredibly grateful to Chiefs Kingdom for once again showing up in such a meaningful way for children and families in our community," said Chiefs Vice President of Community Impact and Civic Affairs Anne Scharf.