Redemption Ministries church is the latest victim of vandalism, break-in

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A church in Waldo is the latest to fall victim to vandalism and a break-in.

Redemption Ministries church leaders are still having services, but they're having to pivot.

Several members of their congregation watch virtually, and unfortunately several items of computer and video equipment was stolen.

Thieves also took speakers and a keyboard from the worship team.

Pictures shared with KSHB 41 also showcase the damage that was left behind inside the sanctuary and church offices.

Lead pastor, Thuston Packnett said there needs to be justice.

Rae Daniel/KSHB Thuston Packnett - Lead Pastor Redemption Ministries

"Somebody should be held accountable and it shouldn’t have been that easy for them just to rob a church, to burglarize a church, to vandalize a church," Packnett said. "We work hard to try and keep the place nice, keep the place clean, keep the place presentable , representative of God's house and you come here and take our stuff …and you’re bold enough to just take it."

Church leaders also shared surveillance video showing two people stealing the items and putting them in their car.

Packnett says there isn't an exact estimate on how much was was lost financially; they're currently talking with insurance. They expect thousands of dollars worth of equipment was taken.

Packnett says both in person and online services will take place on Sundays at 11 a.m.

