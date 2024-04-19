Refugee family reunites at KCI airport after 20 years apart

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Congolese refugee families separated for decades are finally together again after a local group helped reunite them.

Della Lamb Community Services brought its first refugee to their new Kansas City, Missouri, home ten years ago.

They brought home the latest family on Wednesday night.

Dorcas relocated to Kansas City years ago. For the last 20 years, she’s been waiting for the rest of her family.

Her family sought refuge for years in Belarus.

Dorcas and her sister finally met each other’s families Wednesday.

"This is not an uncommon story,” said Ryan Hudnall, executive director of Della Lamb Community Services.

They’ve been the authors behind more than 1,700 of these stories, with 220 last year.

"These moments of connection are really rich in just celebrating how precious life is," Hudnall said.

