Remains of a missing Missouri POW from World War II identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced on Monday it had identified the remains of a Missouri man who served in World War II.

On Monday, the agency said it had identified the remains of U.S. Army Private James R. Tash, who was 20 at the time when he served in World War II.

Tash was from St. Louis and served in the F Company of the 2nd Battalion in the 31st Infantry Regiment. He and his company was stationed in the Philippine Islands when Japanese forces invaded the islands in late 1941. Intense fighting would continue until the Bataan Peninsula was surrounded in April 1942.

Tash and was among thousands of other U.S. and Filipino were captured in interned at POW Camps.

According to prison camp and other historical records, Tash died on July 19, 1942, and was buried along with other deceased prisoners in the local Cabanatuan Camp Cemetery in Common Grave 312.

The agency was able to recover his remains immediately after World War II and attempts were made in 1947 to identify the remains. However, only 12 sets of remains from Common Grave 312 were able to be identified and the rest were declared unidentifiable until 2018, when the remains were sent to a the agency lab in Pearl Harbor to identify the remains.

Tash was eventually identified on Sept. 27, but his family only recently received their full briefing on his identification.

Tash will be buried in St. Louis at a time to be determined.

—