Remains of Missouri legislator's relatives killed in Haiti gang attack return to U.S.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The remains of Davy and Natalie Lloyd, the relatives of a Missouri lawmaker who were killed in a gang attack in the Haitian-capital Port-Au-Prince, have returned to the United States.

Missouri state Rep. Ben Baker, the father of Natalie and father-in-law of Davy, shared that their remains landed safely at the Kansas City International Airport and will be transported to Clark Funeral Home in Neosho, Missouri.

"There is a police escort from the airport for Natalie, Davy, and the family back from Kansas City," Baker shared in a social media post.

Davy, Natalie and one other individual were killed in the attack the evening of May 23, in Lizon, in northern Port-au-Prince.

The couple was married in June 2022 and began working for Missions in Haiti Inc. in August 2022.

A visitation for the could will be held Monday from 3-7 p.m., with the memorial service taking place Tuesday at 10 a.m.

