Remembering Len Dawson's charitable contributions to Kansas City community

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many in Kansas City are remembering the different ways legendary Chiefs Quarterback Len Dawson impacted his community.

In 2021, Jaleon Brown scored the Len Dawson scholarship.

"He’s someone I'm never going to forget ever," Brown said.

Brown, a Sumner Academy graduate, is now starting her second year at Western Kentucky University and is saddened by the passing of the legendary hall of famer.

"Len Dawson — he was very entertaining, [a] big personality," Brown said.

The scholarship was first awarded in 1977 — the same year Dawson began hosting HBO's "Inside the NFL" — which started his broadcasting career.

"Even though we're sharing a bunch of information, we do it in very entertaining ways, in a way that is allowing everyone who maybe doesn't have any connection to speech and debate to really connect with us," Brown said.

Dawson also lent his voice to raise awareness about prostate cancer after he was diagnosed in 1991.

"Guys it's simple, if you're 40 and over talk to your doctor about prostate health or your risk for prostate cancer. Thankfully I did and it saved my life," Dawson said in a public service announcement.

In 2009, Dawson did a campaign to support ZERO Cancer , a nonprofit whose mission is to end prostate cancer and help those impacted.

"Someone of his stature can really make an impact with his voice and he used it," Emily Sybrant, ZERO Cancer Central and Western chapters regional director, said.

"His legacy is always going to live on that, Lenny Dawson will not be forgotten," Brown said. "His impact on Kansas City was huge, and it's something that's never going to go away."

