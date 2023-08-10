Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Remembrance of Fairway officer Oswald to include ‘parade of blue’ Friday night

ParadeofBlue.png
KSHB
May 2020 File
ParadeofBlue.png
Posted at 1:45 PM, Aug 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-10 14:45:16-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The formal remembrance of fallen Fairway Police Officer Jonah Oswald will begin Friday night and continue through early next week.

A parade of police vehicles will start at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night at 9300 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park and proceed to Harmon Park in Prairie Village, where a candlelight vigil will take place at the conclusion of the parade, which is expected to be around 9 p.m., according to Lenexa Police spokesman Danny Chavez.

A visitation is set for 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, at Westside Family Church, 8500 Woodsonia Dr. in Lenexa.

A memorial service for Oswald is set for 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, at Westside Family Church.

Additional information will be updated as it is received.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app