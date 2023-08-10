Remembrance of Fairway officer Oswald to include ‘parade of blue’ Friday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The formal remembrance of fallen Fairway Police Officer Jonah Oswald will begin Friday night and continue through early next week.

A parade of police vehicles will start at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night at 9300 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park and proceed to Harmon Park in Prairie Village, where a candlelight vigil will take place at the conclusion of the parade, which is expected to be around 9 p.m., according to Lenexa Police spokesman Danny Chavez.

A visitation is set for 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, at Westside Family Church, 8500 Woodsonia Dr. in Lenexa.

A memorial service for Oswald is set for 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, at Westside Family Church.

Additional information will be updated as it is received.

—