‘Remind everybody they're never alone,’ groups host event to address teen mental health crisis

Mental health organizations in Johnson County are addressing the growing crisis of teen mental health by hosting a community event designed to give voice to young people's struggles.

The event comes as data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveals alarming statistics about teen mental health. In 2023, the CDC found that 40% of students experienced persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness, while 20% seriously considered attempting suicide.

Two of the organizations there Thursday night, Zero Reasons Why and Tyler's House KC, have put teens at the core of what they do. Their event is with Johnson County Mental Health at Broadmoor Park in Mission. The goal is to expand their reach beyond their usual groups.

The evening will feature teen speakers sharing their personal mental health journeys, alongside adults like Kaleb Stoppel, a former Olathe East assistant principal. Stoppel will discuss his healing process following the tragic school shooting in 2022, emphasizing how community and peer support have been crucial to his recovery.

"Building this space where teens can assemble and be comfortable, feel like they belong, feel in a safe place, to be able to be vulnerable and be in a space where others are honest about saying, Yeah, life isn't good sometimes," Stoppel said.

Both Stoppel and Tyler's House founder Cori Hastings say that teens understand each other best, and this event is a space for them to lead the way for one another.

"Mental health is kind of the overarching umbrella. But you don't have to be going through something to be able to come," Hastings said.

The event welcomes everyone, regardless of whether they live in Johnson County or not. Organizers intentionally made it inclusive to ensure no teen or family feels alone in their struggles.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and concludes with a walk of remembrance in honor of Suicide Prevention Month.

