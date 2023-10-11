Renderings | Early look at Pennway Point entertainment district featuring KC Wheel, mini golf course

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you pass by Pennway Point, you're sure to spot the 150-foot-tall KC Wheel standing tall along Kansas City's skyline, but what you won't yet see is the entertainment venue set to pop-up along the ferris wheel's base.

ICON Experiences, the company who owns and operates the KC Wheel, shared new renderings of the Pennway Point entertainment venue on Wednesday to preview how the area will take shape in November.

ICON Experiences

Before or after riding in one of the KC Wheel's 36 gondolas, visitors can put their putting skills to the test at the 16-hole Pennway Putt mini golf course.

Food and drinks can also be purchased at the venue at the Wheel House.

ICON Experiences

Tickets to visit the KC Wheel will be available for purchase "in the coming weeks."

The wheel can also be reserved for lighting events.

The KC Wheel's Instagram account shared a reel, showcasing how the Ferris wheel looks while lit up.