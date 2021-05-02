Renovated I-70 Motorsports Park reopens after 13 years under new ownership

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The former I-70 Speedway got new life and reopened after more than a decade this weekend as I-70 Motorsports Park.

The grand opening took place Friday with the renovated track welcoming the World of Outlaws Spring Car Series. The fun continued Saturday with a second night of World of Outlaws racing along with the POWRi Sprint Car Series.

“Oh, I’m excited," race fan Gary Ainsworth said. "I’ve been stoked about this since I heard it was coming back and stuff. Whether it’s asphalt or not, it’s a facility for us to come to an enjoy."

Bill Roberts and other partners built the racetrack in 1969. It closed in 2008 after several ownership changes.

New owners bought the property in 2017 and announced a year later that the track would reopen as a dirt track with a drag strip on the property.

“Everything’s brand new here," I-70 Motorsports Park General Manager Travis Hilton said. "It’s so phenomenal to watch and see the excitement of everyone here in the city of Odessa."

After more than a decade, some race fans had given up hope that the project would reach the finish line.

“I heard it was pretty rough, but what they’ve done looks amazing," Riley Ernst said. "It looks great."

The World of Outlaws Spring Car Series will take the first laps around the new track.

Madi Ford agreed, “I thin it’s really cool. We don’t have much in Odessa, so, for this to be here, it will bring a lot of people in."

In July, the park will host it's second series, the Tony Stewart’s All Star Circuit of Champions.