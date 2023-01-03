Watch Now
Boil advisory strikes Clay County due to repairs of broken water main

Posted at 3:30 PM, Jan 03, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The repair of a broken water main in Clay County forced the county to undergo a boil advisory Tuesday.

A 48-hour precautionary boil advisory was issued to all affected customers starting Jan. 3 at 1 p.m.

The water break was found by Clay County Public Water Supply District No. 6 staff at 17010 NE 117th Street and State Route 33 Highway.

Notifications were sent out at 9:45 a.m. to customers via the PWSD 6 of Clay County website notifying customers that water service would be interrupted at 10:15 a.m. for water main repairs. The repair was expected to take two hours.

Alliance Water Resources stated that repairs were completed by 12:15 p.m. However, according to PWSD 6 of Clay County, repairs were still ongoing as of 3 p.m.

Initially, 80 houses were out of water during repairs, but that number was raised to around 200 due to a valve failure trying to isolate the break. Additional isolation valves had to be used to help with repairs.

