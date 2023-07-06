Repairs on KC Streetcar track to begin Thursday; cause of damage still under investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Repairs on the KC Streetcar track will begin on Thursday morning, the KC Streetcar Authority said on Wednesday night.

KC Streetcar service was suspended on Tuesday afternoon and remained that way Wednesday because of track failure on a portion of Main Street Bridge over Interstate 670 in downtown Kansas City.

The root cause of the rail and track pavement failures were still under investigation, according to the KC Streetcar Authority.

However, a preliminary investigation found the failure was likely due to thermal expansion and degradation of the streetcar track slab and related repair materials.

Crews will work around the clock to make repairs.

RideKC bus service will continue to be available for people along KC Streetcar routes every 20-30 minutes on Thursday.

—

