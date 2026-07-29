Repeated vandalism closes Grove Park Pool in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grove Park Pool is closed “until further notice” due to repeated acts of vandalism.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Parks and Recreation Department posted the closure Wednesday morning.

❗️Grove Pool will be CLOSED until further notice due to repeated acts vandalism.



We will share updates if and when the pool is ready to reopen.



Stay updated with the rainout line by visiting: https://t.co/vdPvmgt306 pic.twitter.com/7G3C4Fqtvi — KCMO Parks and Rec (@KCMOParks) July 29, 2026

KSHB 41 spoke Tuesday with Donald Strother Sr., manager of aquatic recreation for the city.

He said vandals have broken doors and locks to get in. Other incidents include turning on the water slide and throwing chairs and lifeguard stands into the pool.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said the latest report of vandalism came in Tuesday afternoon. Officers were dispatched just after 1:15 p.m. to 1500 Benton Blvd. on reported property damage.

Police said a door and some pool equipment were damaged.

While a property crimes investigation is underway, there have not been any arrests or charges filed, per KCPD.

Strother wants the community to remain vigilant.

"If you see something, say something. We want to make sure that everyone's being safe," he said.

Parks and Rec will share updates “if and when” the pool is ready to reopen. Normal pool hours are noon to 7 p.m.

—