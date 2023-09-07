Report: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce to test injured knee this morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs TE Travis Kelce may test his injured knee this morning to see if he could potentially play tonight.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network says sources report that the Chiefs will put Kelce through a workout this morning to test his injured knee.

The #Chiefs plan to put star TE Travis Kelce through a workout this morning to test his injured knee, per source.



Just two days after hyperextending the knee and suffering a bone bruise in practice, Kelce is a true game-day decision for tonight’s opener vs. the #Lions. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 7, 2023

Earlier this week Kelce hyperextended his knee in practice.

He is listed as questionable for tonight's game against the Detroit Lions that you can watch here on KSHB 41.