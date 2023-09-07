Watch Now
Report: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce to test injured knee this morning

<p>CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 04: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs gets tackled by Derrick Kindred #26 of the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 5:43 AM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 06:43:25-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs TE Travis Kelce may test his injured knee this morning to see if he could potentially play tonight.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network says sources report that the Chiefs will put Kelce through a workout this morning to test his injured knee.

Earlier this week Kelce hyperextended his knee in practice.

He is listed as questionable for tonight's game against the Detroit Lions that you can watch here on KSHB 41.

