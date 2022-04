KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tornado caused damage in parts of the City of Andover and Butler County on Friday night.

NBC affiliate KSNW reports the tornado formed in Sedgwick County and touched down in Butler County at around 8 p.m.

The storm caused significant damage to a YMCA in Andover.

No injuries were immediately reported.

In addition, KSHB 41 News received other photos of a reported tornado in Wichita.