Search crews locate body of worker at Hillsdale Lake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 11:30 a.m. | Officials at the scene said that the drowning victim was a contractor working on the marina who had a medical emergency and fell into the lake.
UPDATE, 10:45 a.m. | The Miami County Sheriff's Office says they recovered the body of a person that drowned in Hillsdale Lake at around 10:15 a.m.
EARLIER | The Miami County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing person in Hillsdale Lake in Kansas.
According to the undersheriff, someone who was on a dock had a medical emergency and fell into the lake around 8:15 a.m.
That person did not resurface.
Crews are actively searching the lake for the person.
