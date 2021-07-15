Search crews locate body of worker at Hillsdale Lake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 11:30 a.m. | Officials at the scene said that the drowning victim was a contractor working on the marina who had a medical emergency and fell into the lake.

UPDATE, 10:45 a.m. | The Miami County Sheriff's Office says they recovered the body of a person that drowned in Hillsdale Lake at around 10:15 a.m.

EARLIER | The Miami County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing person in Hillsdale Lake in Kansas.

According to the undersheriff, someone who was on a dock had a medical emergency and fell into the lake around 8:15 a.m.

That person did not resurface.

Crews are actively searching the lake for the person.

