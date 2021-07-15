Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Search crews locate body of worker at Hillsdale Lake

items.[0].image.alt
John Batten/KSHB
Miami County officials recovered the body of a worker who had a medical emergency and fell into Hillsdale Lake in Kansas on Thursday, July 15, 2021.
Hillsdale Lake body recovery.jfif
Posted at 9:55 AM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 12:34:31-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 11:30 a.m. | Officials at the scene said that the drowning victim was a contractor working on the marina who had a medical emergency and fell into the lake.

UPDATE, 10:45 a.m. | The Miami County Sheriff's Office says they recovered the body of a person that drowned in Hillsdale Lake at around 10:15 a.m.

EARLIER | The Miami County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing person in Hillsdale Lake in Kansas.

According to the undersheriff, someone who was on a dock had a medical emergency and fell into the lake around 8:15 a.m.

That person did not resurface.

Crews are actively searching the lake for the person.

41 Action News had a crew on the way and will update this story with new information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!