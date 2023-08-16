Watch Now
Reservations to open for new Sobela Ocean Aquarium on Kansas City Zoo's website Wednesday

Tim Hellhake/KSHB
KSHB 41 anchor Lindsay Shively previews the opening of the new Sobela Ocean Aquarium at the Kansas City Zoo and Aquarium.
Posted at 7:01 PM, Aug 15, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Reservations to the new Sobela Ocean Aquarium at the Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium will be open to the public beginning on Wednesday.

The zoo's new 650,000-gallon aquarium, featuring six zones with 34 habitats, will open on Sept. 1.

Zoogoers will have the chance to see more than 8,000 animal including sea otters, a sea turtle, sharks, and a giant Pacific octopus, among others.

The first round of reservations will allow the public to visit the aquarium from Sept. 1 through Sept. 15. More reservations will open on Sept. 6.

Friends of the Zoo members will have access to an exclusive hour of reservation times as early as 8:30 a.m.

To make a reservation Wednesday, you can visit the zoo's website.


