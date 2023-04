KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A resident suffered minor injuries in a fire Saturday morning in Independence, Missouri.

Independence Fire Department crews responded to a residential fire at 8:55 a.m. in the 500 block of South Ash Avenue.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and fire and worked to extinguish the blaze.

One resident suffered minor injuries in the fire and received treatment.

The fire is under investigation from the Independence Fire Department.