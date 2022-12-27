Residents, businesses in Atchison, Kansas, under mandatory water conservation measures

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The City of Atchison, Kansas, has implemented mandatory water conservation measures due to record low levels in the Missouri River.

According to the city, the low levels have limited its abilities to draw a sufficient amount of water to meet demand for domestic, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers.

The issue has stemmed from an ice jam that has made its way downstream from Nebraska, according to the city.

The city issued the following requirements under the measure:

Industrial and agriculture customers must limit the use water to what is necessary to maintain the health and hygiene of employees

Commercial businesses must limit the use of water to what it is necessary to maintain the health and hygiene of employees and customers

Domestic/household customers must limit the use of water to what is necessary to maintain health and hygiene

Medical facilities aren't being required to conserve water but are encouraged to do so.

The city said river levels are projected to return to normal next week and the measures should be lifted by then.

