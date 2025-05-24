Residents concerned about safety around Kansas City, Missouri's, Mill Creek Park after deadly shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, residents who pass through Mill Creek Park each day say they are always aware of their surroundings because of safety concerns in the area.

“It's pretty intense, not gonna lie,” said Atticus Mount, who watched the police officers around the park Friday afternoon.

“It scares me 100%," he said. "I saw the cops all lined up, and everything was blocked off,” Mount said.

What he saw was the aftermath of a homicide.

One man died after an argumenton Friday afternoon that ended with a shooting near West 39th Street and Broadway.

Mount says he rides around the park regularly, and the homicide in the area doesn’t surprise him.

“It would be surprising if something like this didn't happen here,” Mount said.

“Interruptive, but not unexpected,” said Jeniffer Niehouse-Fox, who also frequents the park often.

She believes extra security could help lower the crime rate in the area — including some creative options.

“Somebody could run and hit a button, and it could make a loud noise if they feel threatened,” said Niehouse-Fox.

As she waits for a solution, Jeniffer suggested more of her own strategies.

“I've looked into learning how to box, and I have a friend who has these flashlights and is showing me how to use them as a self-defense tool,” said Niehouse-Fox.

While she hopes she won’t have to use them, she says situations like this won’t stop her from exercising — but now she is more careful.

“I don’t want to be a victim, and you have to be so paranoid,” said Niehouse-Fox.

