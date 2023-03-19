Residents from 8 units displaced in overnight apartment fire in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Residents from eight apartment units were displaced after an overnight apartment fire at Sheridan Ridge Townhomes in Overland Park.

Shortly before 3 a.m. crews from the Overland Park, Lenexa and Shawnee fire departments responded to a fire at a two-story apartment building in the 8300 block of Farley Street.

Upon arrival, crews reported heavy smoke and fire from the building. A search of the building showed that all residents safely exited the building, according to firefighters.

Crews initially responded to the fire with attack operations, before switching to defensive operations due to heavy fire in the apartment's attic. Firefighters took about two hours to bring the fire under control.

Nobody was injured in the fire, according to the Overland Park Fire Department.

Red Cross is assisting displaced residents from eight apartment units.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

The Overland Park Fire Department shared video from the scene of the fire.