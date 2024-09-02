Residents in Kansas City's Blue Valley neighborhood describe impact from city grant

KSHB 41 reporter Caroline Hogan covers development across the Kansas City area. Share your story idea with Caroline.

It's the second year Kansas City is offering money to different areas through the Neighborhood Empowerment Grant.

KCMO Mayor Pro Tem Rayna Parks-Shaw said the idea came from working with neighborhoods who expressed how they wanted to make improvements.

Last year, they were able to award $200,000 to multiple communities.

This year, Parks-Shawsaid they're able to give away $600,000 to 35 different communities around the city.

"I think people really taking more pride in their properties and in their neighborhood, in addition to the fact that I think it’s really bringing the community together," Parks-Shaw said on the success of the grants.

The money comes from the KCMO's budget and can be used any way the community thinks necessary.

Anything from home repairs, to investing in youth groups.

That's what the Blue Valley neighborhood on the eastside focused on.

"We have captains on blocks and they can tell them if something needs to be cleaned up, or if they need to go to the store, or whatever," said Nancy Simons, the executive director of the Blue Valley Neighborhood Association. "We want the youth to interact with the elderly, so they know what’s going on."

Simons said they were rewarded $10,000 and also invested in a community garden and cleaning up the Blue Valley Park.

"If we didn’t have this grant, we could not do maybe a fourth of what we’ve done," Simons said.

The Blue Valley community is applying for the grant again this year because they believe more work needs to be done.

