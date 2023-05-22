Residents of 22 units displaced in Monday apartment fire in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Red Cross is working to help residents of 22 apartment units that were damaged in a fire Monday morning in Olathe.

Around 9 a.m. Monday, Olathe Fire Department crews were called to the apartment building near Old Highway 56 and Interstate 35.

Fire crews arrived and scene and worked for 40 minutes to bring the fire under control. No injuries to residents or firefighters were reported.

In addition to the Red Cross, the Olathe School District is helping any students whose families were affected by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Around 9 am firefighters in Olathe battled an apartment fire near Old Hwy 56 & I35 (888 E Old Hwy 56). It took firefighters 40 min. to control the blaze. The fire displaced residents in 22 units due to damage of the building’s main electrical service. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/XuyE1mTgBS — Olathe Fire Dept. (@OlatheFire) May 22, 2023

—