Residents worried Gardner Lake could change from public to private use

GARDNER, Kan. — For decades, Gardner Lake has been a public body of water.

But there's concern among people who use and live on the lake that status could change, possibly before the end of the year.

Part of Gardner Lake is inside the Gardner city limits, and it's owned by the City of Gardner.

Right now, the dam and spillway at the lake are being repaired, at a price tag of close to $750,000. But there's a plan being discussed that could end with either the sale of the lake, or a different type of ownership transfer that changes the lake's status from public to private.

I was contacted by a couple of Gardner residents who are concerned about the lake's future.

"We're talking about just 90 homes bearing the brunt of an entire lake, a spillway, over 120 acres of water," Jan Pringle told me. Pringle has lived on the lake for 30 years. "So my concern, like I say, is for the retirees."

"In the event that the city sells the lake, I will still have access to the lake," Lauren Bickley, a third-generation Gardner Lake resident, said. "But all the costs and financial responsibilities fall on to me. And you know, I didn't really plan on that when I bought out here."

I reached out to the City of Gardner, which declined the opportunity to have anyone sit for an on-camera interview.

But a city spokesperson told me that any sale or transfer of ownership would require action at a public city council meeting, and there hasn't been any formal discussion along those lines at a public meeting since 2023.

The spokesperson also told me the costs for maintenance and upkeep — including mowing, bush trimming, weed spraying, gravel maintenance, tree removal, road grading, personnel, equipment and administrative costs—exceed the annual revenues generated by the lake, specifically dock fees.

"They're going to put a gate up, and lock the public out," Ryan Miller told me. Miller lives in Gardner, but fishes on the lake almost daily.

He's also supporting a petition for residents to sign to oppose the sale of the lake.

Petition: Stop the sale of Gardner Lake to a private entity - Gardner, United States · Change.org

"I live in Gardner, Kan., because Gardner Lake is here," Miller said.

Mark Baldwin is the President of the Gardner City Council. He made a Facebook post on September 24 answering some of the questions he's heard about the lake's future, and suggesting that the transfer of ownership to the lake association could happen as soon as the project on the dam and spillway is complete. That's set to happen before the end of the year.

I'll continue to follow this story as that project nears completion.

