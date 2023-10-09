Resolution would offer some relief to Jackson County property owners awaiting appeals

VOICE FOR EVERYONE | Share your voice with KSHB 41’s Charlie Keegan

A resolution introduced to the Jackson County, Missouri, legislature on Monday would provide some relief to property owners who don’t get a chance to present an appeal of their property assessment to the Board of Equalization before the county mails tax bills.

Property tax bills are based on the value of a person’s property.

This year, more than 50,000 property owners appealed the county’s assessment of their home or commercial properties.

The county finalizes tax bills in mid-October, then begins mailing those tax bills in mid-November.

As of Oct. 3, 22,000 property owners were waiting for their appeals cases to be resolved.

At the legislature’s regular meeting, Legislator Manny Abarca IV introduced resolution 21419. The resolution will now go to a committee for further review before a formal vote.

The legislation calls on the Board of Equalization to resolve all appeals before the county mails tax notices.

If the BOE isn’t able to to resolve the cases, the resolution asks the county to send bills to taxpayers awaiting an appeal based on their 2022 property value.

Typically, a taxpayer awaiting an appeal by the time tax bills go out in the mail, have to pay the bill and then await a refund or credit from the county should they win their appeal resulting in a lower tax bill.

The county said updated tax bills will be available online after a person’s appeal. In any case, bills must be paid by Dec. 31, 2023 to avoid interest and other late fees.

