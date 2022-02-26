Resources to offer support to Ukraine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Russia continues to invade Ukraine, there are ways for Kansas Citians to get involved and offer support to Ukraine.

Suggestions from a William Jewell professor, Russian expert

"There’s a charity called Caritas Ukraine that is connected with Catholic Relief Services. It is reputable and it is doing a lot of work. It is doing a lot of work there to help resettle Ukrainian refugees internally, and those who are fleeing outside the border. They need food, they need clothing, they need shelter, they need something to do, and Caritas Ukraine won’t steal your money, it’ll put it to good use," said Dr. Alan Holiman, political science professor at William Jewell.

Kansas City-based aid groups preparing to support Ukrainian refugees

While KC organizations are still settling Afghanistan refugees, they are preparing for a new wave of refugees from Ukraine.

Nonfinancial ways to help

Attend a rally

The Ukrainian Club of Kansas City is hosting a rally at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Supporters plan to meet at the fountain at Mill Creek Park just east of the Country Club Plaza.

Be aware of language

Be vigilant in fact-checking information to avoid spreading disinformation

For more ideas, visit:

Ukraine Crisis Media Center

Formed in 2014, the nongovernmental group identifies as a press center "working for the public good." Global Citizen

Founded in 2008, this group serves as an international education and advocacy organization.



National, international resources

American-based nonprofits as well as international organizations are collecting donations for supplies such as first aid backpacks, clothes, diapers, food, cots and other necessities.