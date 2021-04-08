reStart receives $85,000 to assist with homelessness prevention

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, nonprofit received $85,000 to further its mission of preventing homelessness and assisting those experiencing homelessness.

Healthy Blue presented the funds to reStart on Wednesday. Shamika Hogan, reStart’s director of development, said in a news release that the need for emergency assistance and shelter “continues to increase” due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Housing stability, quality, safety and affordability can all impact an individual’s health,” Hogan said. “We share a common mission with Healthy Blue in providing access to critical services for all people facing or experiencing homelessness and we are grateful for their partnership.”

Jeff Davis, Healthy Blue president, said in the release the organization understands that social factors are “critical components of integrated health care and healthy communities.”

reStart has been active for four decades, and offers its services in 12 locations throughout the Kansas City metro.

For more information about the services reStart offers, visit the organization's website.