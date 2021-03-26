Restaurants, bars, gyms can open at full capacity in Jackson County, Missouri, on April 9

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County, Missouri, will allow its restaurants, bars, taverns, gyms and fitness centers to reopen at full capacity on April 9.

The announcement came Friday afternoon from Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr.

White stated he consulted with Jackson County Health Department Director Bridgette Schaffer and Emergency Management Coordinator Troy Schulte in making the decision, according to a news release from his office.

The mask mandate and social distancing requirements will remain in place.

“Over the past year, we have made tremendous strides to combat this pandemic and we don’t want to lose the progress that we’ve made,” White stated in the news release. “In order to do that, we must continue to wear face coverings and maintain our distance from others when in public spaces out of respect for those in our community who are waiting to be vaccinated. If we remain diligent in our prevention efforts, we will be one step closer to getting back some normalcy in our daily lives.”

The revised COVID-19 protocols say:

All essential and non-essential businesses, including gyms, fitness centers and recreation centers can open at full capacity.

Restaurants, bars and taverns can serve food and alcohol at full capacity.

There are no capacity limits on gatherings.

Face masks and social distancing are required in all those situations.

