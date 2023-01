KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emergency crews were called early Friday morning to a fire at the Denny's restaurant on Front Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

Firefighters responded shortly before 1 a.m. to 6887 E. Front Street.

The fire was contained to a bathroom, and no injuries were reported.

The KCMO Police Bomb and Arson Unit investigated the scene, and a suspect was arrested nearby.

Formal charges are pending.

The restaurant is currently closed.