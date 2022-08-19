Results of Amendment 2 recount to be announced Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The results of the Amendment 2 ballot recount in nine Kansas counties will be announced at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Johnson County Canvass Board members will convene outside the Johnson County Election Office in Olathe.

Although the board certified the primary election results Monday, the recount was initiated Tuesday .

Throughout the recount process, 256,869 ballots have been recounted by the hands of more than 150 volunteers.

University of Missouri-Kansas City political science professor Dr. Debra Leiter told KSHB 41 News previously she believed the efforts to possibly reverse the win of “No” votes, in support of abortion, would take “a lot of effort and cost a lot of money,” with a high unlikelihood of changing the results.

Recount efforts were partially funded by Kansas Republican Assembly president Mark Gietzen, who was in support of voting “Yes” to allow imposing restrictions on abortion.

Gietzen offered up $120,000 cash, and a supplementary fundraiser added $45,000 to the effort.

In order to reverse the vote, 165,000 votes would have to change, according to Leiter.

