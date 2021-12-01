Retailers see more shoppers than expected over Black Friday weekend

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The National Retail Federation said more Americans shopped during the holiday weekend from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday than predicted, with 180 million people doing some shopping.

The agency said while the overall number of shoppers is slightly lower than 2020, the number of people who shopped in-person was higher in 2021, as COVID-19 vaccines and other health protocols affect pandemic restrictions.

Even with the announcement of the new Omicron variant, the National Retail Federation expects holiday shoppers to set a new record for spending this season.

Based on the NRF’s holiday weekend report, KSHB 41 analyzed the findings and put together four tips to help shoppers succeed this season:

