Retired KCK Fire Department Battalion Chief dies after being hit by car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A retired Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department Battalion Chief died four days after being hit by a car on Interstate 35 in Kansas City, Kansas.

David Pittaway, 66, was removing road debris June 25 on southbound Interstate 35 just north of the 18th Street Expressway, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash report.

Witnesses told investigators a 2010 Kia Forte was speeding south on the highway.

Pittaway jumped to another lane to avoid being hit, but the driver of the Kia Forte moved to that same lane and eventually struck Pittaway.

A University of Kansas Hospital doctor saw the wreck and stopped to help Pittaway, according to the department's Facebook post.

Firefighters and other emergency crews arrived and began treating Pittaway, according to the post.

The crews were able to get a pulse and took Pittaway to a hospital.

He died Tuesday with his family at his bedside.

Pittaway was a member of the Kansas City Kansas Fire Department for more than 30 years.

He earned the rank of Battalion Chief and served as the department's logistics officer at the time of his retirement.

Pittaway was in charge of the upkeep of all the fire department's facilities, according to the Facebook post.

After his retirement, Pittaway kept busy working as a volunteer at several food pantries and KCK Fire Department organizations.

As part of his daily routine, Pittaway picked up food donations from restaurants and delivered them to food pantries, according to the Facebook post.

"It was a blessing to know him and we share in the grief and prayers of his family and friends," Unified Government Mayor David Alvey said in the Facebook post.

