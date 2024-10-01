Revving Up Ride KC: Johnson County Transit plans improvements for future

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia.

Johnson county wants their Ride KC bus system to work better for the people that ride it.

They’re working on a strategic plan to come out in early 2025.

JoCo transit has run the buses on a Monday to Friday commuter schedule for the last 40 years. That schedule no longer works for the people taking the bus.

Josh Powers from Johnson County Transit says it’s been 10 years since the last strategic plan.

Josh Powers - Johnson County Transit Director

“It's important to do a strategic plan on a regular basis. The last one that we had done that was specific to Johnson County was 2014. A lot of changes have occurred since 2014,” said Powers, Johnson County Transit Director.

In the last 2 years, the American Public Transportation Association found that ridership went up 44% in Johnson County.

Another big change during the years since the last plan is the number of major area events, like Chiefs and Royals parades.

This plan is also perfectly timed for the World Cup. JoCo transit wants to make improvements by then but also wants those improvements to last after the event leaves town.

“We absolutely are wanting to be able to serve the public when once in a lifetime events come about, the Chiefs parade, the Royals’ parade, the World Cup. But we want the system to be good all the time. We want it to outlive these once in a generation events,” said Powers.

Powers says that even if you don’t ride the bus, lack of transportation can affect you too.

“We're really looking at how does the system integrate with the true needs of the community? That's why the strategic plan is so important, because whether you use transit in Johnson County or not, your life is affected by it. The person who is serving you at the coffee shop may be using public transit to get to their job,” said Powers.

Johnson County Transit has made a survey available for people to give their input. That survey will be open until October 18. The agency will also be at the Overland Park Farmers Market on Saturday, October 5, if you want to hear more about the plan in person.