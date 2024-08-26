Reward up to $150,000 for information on Grandview USPS robbery

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — The United States Postal Inspection Service needs your help.

James Waits, a USPS letter carrier in Grandview, Missouri, was robbed at gunpoint near the 6600 block of East 134th St. on August 15th around 12:20 p.m.

Rae Daniel /KSHB James Waits- USPS Letter Carrier

"I seen him, he looked a little sketchy so I kept my eyes on him," Waits said. "Then right when he got out of my peripheral vision, he was right behind me and he just wanted what I had."

Not even 30 days on the job, Waits says it happened within seconds.

"He walked up on me, grabbed both keys, wallet phone and walked away," Waits said. "I waved someone down on the street to take me back to the station and they asked me what happened. I talked to them, and police were there in 5 minutes. Anthony came and made sure I was alright and everyone was just trying to see if I was okay."

Waits is talking about Anthony Ealy. Ealy has been a USPS letter carrier for 30 years, is the president of the local branch of the National Association of Letter Carriers and reached out to KSHB 41 after this incident occurred.

Rae Daniel/KSHB Anthony Ealy-President National Association Letter Carriers

"What happened to one of our letter carriers is very unfortunate and it really shouldn't happen," Ealy said. "I don't want it to happen anymore."

According to the United States Postal Inspection Service, cases like these are not common locally with USPS letter carriers. However nationwide,data shows crimes against USPS letter carriers spiked between 2019 and 2023.

Rae Daniel/KSHB Paul Shade- USPS Postal inspector

"Thankfully we've been very fortunate unlike other areas of the nation that have been hit pretty hard with these," USPS Postal Inspector, Paul Shade said.

Although it's not common locally, it's taken very seriously, which is why there's a reward up to 150,000 dollars for anyone who has any information leading to an arrest and conviction of the suspect in this crime.

"It doesn't matter if it happens once or happens 100 times, we take these things very seriously," Shade said. "We've got a dedicated team that go out and investigate these."

Shade says the U.S. Postal Inspection Service works in conjunction with local and other federal authorities.

"So we do everything we can to bring them to a successful conclusion," Shade said.

Whether 30 days on the job, or 30 years,letter carriers are hoping you just keep an extra eye out for them.

"We want to go home to our families," Ealy said. "I know they (neighbors) take care of us, the only thing that I ask is just continue to look after us as we're doing our job every single day that we love to do."

"Like Anthony said, just watch out for your fellow carriers and watch out for your neighborhood deliverer and keep an eye out," Waits said.

Waits says he's back at work now and he enjoys what he does and wants to continue this career path.

U.S. Postal Inspection Service U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward up to $150,000. It's for any information leading to an arrest of a person who robbed a USPS letter carrier at gunpoint.

Again, this happened around noon near 6600 of East 134th St. Up to $150,000 will be rewarded for information leading to the arrest of this suspect.

If you have information:

Call 1-877-876-2455 and say "LAW ENFORCEMENT".

The reference case number is 4362340ROBB.

All information will be kept confidential.