Richard Berkley, Kansas City, Missouri’s longest-serving mayor, dies at 92

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Richard Berkley, Kansas City, Missouri's longest-serving mayor and one of only a handful of mayors to win a third term, died Wednesday at the age of 92.

Berkley served as mayor between 1979 to 1991, after which he was replaced by Emanuel Cleaver II, who now serves in the United States House of Representatives.

“Today, I’ve lost a dear friend and Kansas City has lost an iconic leader,” Cleaver said in a statement. “For 12 years as mayor, and 10 more on the city council, Dick Berkley offered the calm, collected and utterly effective leadership that helped transform Kansas City into the major metropolitan area it is today.”

Many current Kansas Citians may be familiar with the Berkley name thanks to the Berkley Riverfront Park, home to recent redevelopments including CPKC Stadium, the soon-to-be-home of the KC Current.

A release from Port KC, which oversees development in several areas including Berkley Riverfront Park, credited Berkley with bringing 911 service to Kansas City, creating the Kansas City Jazz Commission and helping to create the Kansas City Ethics Commission.

Prior to winning election as mayor, Berkley, the city’s first Jewish mayor, served as mayor pro tem on the Kansas City, Missouri, City Council for eight years. He first was elected to the council in 1969.

In his statement, Cleaver noted that despite Berkley being a Republican and he being a Democrat, the former mayor was still able to offer support.

“I cannot recall a single moment when Mayor Berkley was anything less than helpful, supportive and committed to the progress and unity of our communities, because that was all that mattered in his eyes,” Cleaver said. “I believe that is something to be treasured and something that will be sorely missed.”

In addition to his elected roles, Berkley served on the Municipal Art Commission, Kansas City Police Board, U.S. Conference of Mayors, Missouri Municipal League, chairman of the Film Commission, chairman of People to People International, and served on the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority.

"Every great city needs a solid foundation. Mayor Berkley's efforts solidified Kansas City's place as one of the best to call home," Port KC CEO Jon Stephens said. "His work was a building block to Kansas City becoming a top-rated destination, he opened the doors for our hometown to become a global community. We say thank you to his years of dedication and service."

—